Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.53% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $66,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.11. 860,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

