Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Lam Research worth $75,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.58. 2,109,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,910. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.