Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 151,464 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,464 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Zebra Technologies worth $57,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA traded down $18.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.32. 1,783,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,493. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

In related news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.