Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 29,059 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $85,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.35. 1,107,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.81 and a 1 year high of $304.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

