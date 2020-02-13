Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,941 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.67% of Steris worth $86,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Steris by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $167.00. 783,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,131. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

