Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 46,657 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,657 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Cintas worth $76,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $298.10. The stock had a trading volume of 441,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.13. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

