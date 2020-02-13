Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 660,288 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,288 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Intel worth $214,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.44. 11,599,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

