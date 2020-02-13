Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 79,843 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $69,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 376.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $1,692,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $76.37. 2,907,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,084. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

