Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $60,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. 5,983,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

