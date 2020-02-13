Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,198 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Seagate Technology worth $57,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $296,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 8,308 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $492,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,399 shares of company stock worth $9,635,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

