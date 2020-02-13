Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,901 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Cardinal Health worth $58,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.