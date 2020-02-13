Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of Synchrony Financial worth $83,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 56,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,790,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 260,703 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 4,213,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

