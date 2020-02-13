Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $83,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

