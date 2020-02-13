Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $284.37 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,976 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $284,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 92,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 20,962,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

