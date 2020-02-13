Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $404.96 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $404,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 153,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Visa by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 281,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.40. 9,492,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.