Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.08 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 963,492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.46% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $54,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 12,643,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628,345. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

