Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $55.36 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,243 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 196,879 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of Xilinx worth $55,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 3,336,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,698. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.