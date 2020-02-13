Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $57.43 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,639 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Church & Dwight worth $57,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,526,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,036,000 after buying an additional 329,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 948,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,987. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

