Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $57.60 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $57,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after buying an additional 278,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after buying an additional 278,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 233.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $5,077,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE HE traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,875. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

