Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $59.01 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,344,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 266,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $59,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 67,616,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,034,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

