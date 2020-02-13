Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $64.10 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $335.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,662. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.74 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.