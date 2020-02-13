Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $66.55 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.58% of Allegion worth $66,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.83. 808,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $138.72. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

