Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.52 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Mercadolibre worth $68,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.10.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $18.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $718.53. 1,111,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,598. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $356.00 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $646.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.57. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.