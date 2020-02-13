Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.92 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 411,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $68,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.64. 1,861,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,376. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

