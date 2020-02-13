Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $73.62 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Kimberly Clark worth $73,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 1,100,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

