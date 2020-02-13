Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $76.47 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.68% of Everest Re Group worth $76,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.78. 233,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,762. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.04.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

