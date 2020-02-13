Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $80.42 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Equity Residential worth $80,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,501 shares of company stock worth $8,068,153. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,895. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

