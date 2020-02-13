Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $55,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eaton by 128.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

