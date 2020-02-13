Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $79,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,091. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $298.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

