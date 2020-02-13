Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.55% of Leidos worth $76,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 878,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.