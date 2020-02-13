Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.40% of Casey’s General Stores worth $81,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 456,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,201. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

