Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1,612.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 792,003 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.78% of Cohen & Steers worth $52,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,435,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,347,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 111,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,422. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

