Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of Omnicom Group worth $74,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 2,695,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,766. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

