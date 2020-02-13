Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $60,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 23,597,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

