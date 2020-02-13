Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,987. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $79.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

