Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 16,246 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $56,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $225.59. 730,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.70. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $226.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

