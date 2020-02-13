Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 175,878 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,878 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $75,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,232. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

