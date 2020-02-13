Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 216,966 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,966 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $63,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,425,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

