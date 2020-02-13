Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 27,273 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,096,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $96.61. 1,844,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,256. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

