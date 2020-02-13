Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 45,447 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $66,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

HPE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 9,028,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,721,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

