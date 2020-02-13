Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $68,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,726.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 70,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. 4,268,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.