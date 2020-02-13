Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.48% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $71,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.14. 541,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

