Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $77,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.40. 4,481,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

