Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,373 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $77,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,131,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

