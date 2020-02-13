Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 153,327 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 153,327 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 3.30% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $64,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

