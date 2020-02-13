Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 157,579 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 157,579 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $77,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

TJX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,688. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

