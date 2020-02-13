Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,006 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.07% of Old Republic International worth $72,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

