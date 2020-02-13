Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,750 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $60,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,436. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

