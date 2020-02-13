Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,971 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.73% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $67,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 537,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $49.26.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

