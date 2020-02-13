Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,587 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.45% of Washington Federal worth $69,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 220,366 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,211,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 387,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

